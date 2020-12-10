December 10, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Infinity Pharma (NASDAQ: INFI) and Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dexcom (DXCMResearch Report), Infinity Pharma (INFIResearch Report) and Orasure Technologies (OSURResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Dexcom (DXCM)

Raymond James analyst Jayson Bedford maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $333.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 70.6% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $447.80, implying a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $460.00 price target.

Infinity Pharma (INFI)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Infinity Pharma today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.24, close to its 52-week high of $2.33.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 56.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Infinity Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.17, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JonesTrading also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.50 price target.

Orasure Technologies (OSUR)

In a report released today, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Orasure Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Idexx Laboratories, NeoGenomics, and Progenity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Orasure Technologies with a $15.00 average price target.

