April 29, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Centene (NYSE: CNC) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dexcom (DXCMResearch Report), Centene (CNCResearch Report) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Dexcom (DXCM)

J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom today and set a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $337.16, close to its 52-week high of $344.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcus is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 61.5% success rate. Marcus covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SmileDirectClub, Medtronic, and Glaukos.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $341.33, implying a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centene (CNC)

In a report released today, George Hill from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Centene, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 49.8% success rate. Hill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, UnitedHealth, and Teladoc.

Centene has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.03, representing a 22.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

BMO Capital analyst George Farmer maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 60.7% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arvinas Holding Company, Seattle Genetics, and BridgeBio Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blueprint Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.27, which is a 62.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019