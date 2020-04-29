Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM), Centene (NYSE: CNC) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dexcom (DXCM – Research Report), Centene (CNC – Research Report) and Blueprint Medicines (BPMC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Dexcom (DXCM)

J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus maintained a Buy rating on Dexcom today and set a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $337.16, close to its 52-week high of $344.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Marcus is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 61.5% success rate. Marcus covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SmileDirectClub, Medtronic, and Glaukos.

Dexcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $341.33, implying a 0.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

Centene (CNC)

In a report released today, George Hill from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Centene, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 49.8% success rate. Hill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, UnitedHealth, and Teladoc.

Centene has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.03, representing a 22.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

BMO Capital analyst George Farmer maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 60.7% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arvinas Holding Company, Seattle Genetics, and BridgeBio Pharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Blueprint Medicines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.27, which is a 62.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

