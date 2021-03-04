Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) and Kadmon Holdings (NASDAQ: KDMN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DermTech (DMTK – Research Report) and Kadmon Holdings (KDMN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

DermTech (DMTK)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on DermTech yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.98.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.1% and a 57.5% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

DermTech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.00.

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein assigned a Buy rating to Kadmon Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 41.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Kadmon Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.25.

