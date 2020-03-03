Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ: XRAY) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY – Research Report) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report).

DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on DENTSPLY SIRONA today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 41.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DENTSPLY SIRONA with a $64.25 average price target, representing a 29.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 42.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.43.

