Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI), Genmab (NASDAQ: GMAB) and Newscope Capital Corp. (Other OTC: PHRRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI – Research Report), Genmab (GMAB – Research Report) and Newscope Capital Corp. (PHRRF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Denali Therapeutics today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $63.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 46.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Denali Therapeutics with a $88.60 average price target, which is a 36.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Genmab (GMAB)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Genmab today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.85, close to its 52-week high of $45.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 34.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Bausch Health Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genmab is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.00.

Newscope Capital Corp. (PHRRF)

Newscope Capital Corp. received a Buy rating and a C$5.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.5% and a 35.7% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Newscope Capital Corp. has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.98.

