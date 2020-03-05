March 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: DBV Technologies SA – American (NASDAQ: DBVT) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVTResearch Report) and Sutro Biopharma (STROResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on DBV Technologies SA – American, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 45.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Proteostasis Therapeutics, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

DBV Technologies SA – American has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, implying a 91.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Sutro Biopharma today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 44.4% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sutro Biopharma with a $18.00 average price target.

