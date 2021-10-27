October 27, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: DBV Technologies SA – American (NASDAQ: DBVT) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVTResearch Report) and Gamida Cell (GMDAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on DBV Technologies SA – American, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 50.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DBV Technologies SA – American is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00, which is an 116.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Gamida Cell (GMDA)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Gamida Cell, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.90, close to its 52-week low of $3.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 36.5% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Seres Therapeutics, and Ra Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gamida Cell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.20, which is a 355.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

