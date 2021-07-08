July 8, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) and Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Daré Bioscience (DAREResearch Report) and Ascendis Pharma (ASNDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Daré Bioscience (DARE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Daré Bioscience today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Daré Bioscience with a $6.33 average price target, implying a 180.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma, with a price target of $196.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $126.68, close to its 52-week low of $119.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 42.2% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sigilon Therapeutics, Travere Therapeutics, and Homology Medicines.

Ascendis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $190.50, a 42.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $184.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

