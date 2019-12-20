Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX), ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX – Research Report), ESSA Pharma (EPIX – Research Report) and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CytomX Therapeutics with a $13.17 average price target, a 64.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ESSA Pharma (EPIX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on ESSA Pharma today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.50, close to its 52-week high of $6.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 39.4% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

ESSA Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Phasebio Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 48.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Phasebio Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.