May 11, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK), Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) and FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN)

By Ryan Adsit

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cytokinetics (CYTKResearch Report), Revance Therapeutics (RVNCResearch Report) and FibroGen (FGENResearch Report).

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on Cytokinetics today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.3% and a 40.3% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytokinetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.75, representing a 47.7% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released today, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 48.6% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $35.50 average price target.

FibroGen (FGEN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Hold rating on FibroGen today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.42, close to its 52-week low of $18.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.6% and a 30.0% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

FibroGen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.17.

