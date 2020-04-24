Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cytokinetics (CYTK – Research Report) and Novavax (NVAX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.47, close to its 52-week high of $16.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 38.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $25.50 average price target, which is a 68.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 40.9% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.80, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

