Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cutera (NASDAQ: CUTR) and Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cutera (CUTR – Research Report) and Zynex (ZYXI – Research Report).

Cutera (CUTR)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti maintained a Hold rating on Cutera today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 46.6% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ellex Medical Lasers, and Ra Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cutera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.67, implying a 38.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Zynex (ZYXI)

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Zynex, with a price target of $20.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.92.

Wiesenberger has an average return of 97.9% when recommending Zynex.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #506 out of 5917 analysts.

Zynex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.38, which is a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.