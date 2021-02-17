February 17, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP), Brainsway (NASDAQ: BWAY) and Cormedix (NASDAQ: CRMD)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSPResearch Report), Brainsway (BWAYResearch Report) and Cormedix (CRMDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Crispr Therapeutics AG today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $155.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 72.7% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Annexon Biosciences, and Stoke Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.55, a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brainsway (BWAY)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Buy rating on Brainsway today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 58.2% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brainsway is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.67.

Cormedix (CRMD)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cormedix, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cormedix with a $22.00 average price target, a 52.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019