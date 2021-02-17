Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP), Brainsway (NASDAQ: BWAY) and Cormedix (NASDAQ: CRMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP – Research Report), Brainsway (BWAY – Research Report) and Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to Crispr Therapeutics AG today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $155.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 72.7% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Annexon Biosciences, and Stoke Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $158.55, a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

Brainsway (BWAY)

Oppenheimer analyst Steven Lichtman maintained a Buy rating on Brainsway today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 58.2% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and Boston Scientific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brainsway is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.67.

Cormedix (CRMD)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cormedix, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 52.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Autolus Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cormedix with a $22.00 average price target, a 52.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

