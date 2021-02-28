Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP – Research Report) and Alector (ALEC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Barclays analyst Gena Wang maintained a Buy rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG on February 26 and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $125.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 52.8% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $156.57, representing a 22.8% upside. In a report issued on February 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alector (ALEC)

In a report issued on February 26, Carter Gould from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Alector, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Gould is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 47.0% success rate. Gould covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Travere Therapeutics, Acceleron Pharma, and Gilead Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alector is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.50, representing a 102.0% upside. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.