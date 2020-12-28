December 28, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cortexyme (NASDAQ: CRTX) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cortexyme (CRTXResearch Report) and Oyster Point Pharma (OYSTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cortexyme (CRTX)

In a report issued on December 4, David Sherman from LifeSci Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Cortexyme, with a price target of $213.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.00, close to its 52-week low of $27.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherman is ranked #7007 out of 7176 analysts.

Cortexyme has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.00, implying a 223.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $76.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal reiterated a Buy rating on Oyster Point Pharma on December 18 and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.85, close to its 52-week low of $17.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oyster Point Pharma with a $71.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019