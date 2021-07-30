July 30, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT), Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ: LGND) and Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Corcept Therapeutics (CORTResearch Report), Ligand Pharma (LGNDResearch Report) and Seagen (SGENResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Corcept Therapeutics today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Janux Therapeutics Inc, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corcept Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma, with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 47.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ligand Pharma with a $250.00 average price target.

Seagen (SGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Seagen today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 46.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seagen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $175.20, implying a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $208.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019