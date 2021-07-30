Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT), Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ: LGND) and Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT – Research Report), Ligand Pharma (LGND – Research Report) and Seagen (SGEN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Corcept Therapeutics today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 45.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Janux Therapeutics Inc, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corcept Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

Ligand Pharma (LGND)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ligand Pharma, with a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $118.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 47.2% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ligand Pharma with a $250.00 average price target.

Seagen (SGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Seagen today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 46.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seagen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $175.20, implying a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $208.00 price target.

