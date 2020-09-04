Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cooper Co (NYSE: COO) and Orasure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cooper Co (COO – Research Report) and Orasure Technologies (OSUR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cooper Co (COO)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cooper Co, with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $306.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 58.6% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cooper Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $334.50, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $351.00 price target.

Orasure Technologies (OSUR)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Orasure Technologies. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 22.2% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Idexx Laboratories, NeoGenomics, and Progenity.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orasure Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.40.

