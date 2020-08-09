August 9, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNST) and Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNSTResearch Report) and Horizon Therapeutics (HZNPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

In a report issued on August 5, Biren Amin from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Amin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 48.4% success rate. Amin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Pharmaceuticals with a $48.57 average price target, which is a 94.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

In a report issued on August 5, David Steinberg from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Horizon Therapeutics, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.06, close to its 52-week high of $78.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinberg is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 49.5% success rate. Steinberg covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Bausch Health Companies.

Horizon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.00, a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

