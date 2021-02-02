Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Concert Pharma (NASDAQ: CNCE), Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: AGTC) and Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ: CHRS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Concert Pharma (CNCE – Research Report), Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC – Research Report) and Coherus Biosciences (CHRS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 54.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.50, representing a 184.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 68.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Genetic Technologies with a $21.67 average price target.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 55.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coherus Biosciences with a $30.00 average price target, implying a 39.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

