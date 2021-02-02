February 2, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Concert Pharma (NASDAQ: CNCE), Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: AGTC) and Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ: CHRS)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Concert Pharma (CNCEResearch Report), Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTCResearch Report) and Coherus Biosciences (CHRSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 54.6% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.50, representing a 184.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Applied Genetic Technologies, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 68.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Genetic Technologies with a $21.67 average price target.

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 55.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coherus Biosciences with a $30.00 average price target, implying a 39.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

