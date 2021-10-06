October 6, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) and Nabriva (NASDAQ: NBRV)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Coherus Biosciences (CHRSResearch Report) and Nabriva (NBRVResearch Report).

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 47.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.50, implying an 86.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nabriva (NBRV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.09, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 39.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Nabriva has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.35.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019