Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ: CHRS) and Nabriva (NASDAQ: NBRV)

Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Coherus Biosciences today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 47.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coherus Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.50, implying an 86.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Nabriva (NBRV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.09, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 39.8% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Nabriva has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.35.

