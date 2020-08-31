August 31, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Co-Diagnostics (CODXResearch Report) and Acutus Medical (AFIBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Co-Diagnostics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 37.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Co-Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.50.

Acutus Medical (AFIB)

Acutus Medical received a Buy rating and a $40.00 price target from BTIG analyst Marie Thibault today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.96, close to its 52-week high of $31.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.5% and a 63.2% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acutus Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

