January 8, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) and IMV (NASDAQ: IMV)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Clovis Oncology (CLVSResearch Report) and IMV (IMVResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

In a report issued on December 29, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Clovis Oncology, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.98.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.5% and a 57.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.67.

IMV (IMV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on IMV on December 28 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.5% and a 64.8% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IMV with a $7.17 average price target.

