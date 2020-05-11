Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cipher Pharmaceuticals (Other OTC: CPHRF) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ: BXRX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF – Research Report) and Baudax Bio (BXRX – Research Report).

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF)

In a report issued on May 8, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Hold rating on Cipher Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #2164 out of 6559 analysts.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.62.

Baudax Bio (BXRX)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Baudax Bio, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.03, close to its 52-week low of $2.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 52.0% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Baudax Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.67.

