August 2, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cigna (NYSE: CI) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cigna (CIResearch Report) and ImmunoGen (IMGNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cigna (CI)

In a report issued on July 31, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cigna, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $172.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 63.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Genesis Healthcare, and Acadia Healthcare.

Cigna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $246.73, representing a 39.4% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $254.00 price target.

ImmunoGen (IMGN)

In a report issued on July 31, Kennen MacKay from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ImmunoGen, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 54.7% success rate. MacKay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Akebia Therapeutics.

ImmunoGen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.33.

