Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) and Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Chimerix (CMRX – Research Report) and Varian Medical Systems (VAR – Research Report).

Chimerix (CMRX)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Chimerix today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 53.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chimerix with a $8.50 average price target.

Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault downgraded Varian Medical Systems to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $173.33, close to its 52-week high of $176.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 65.7% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Varian Medical Systems with a $171.67 average price target, which is a -1.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $177.50 price target.

