July 20, 2020

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) and ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chimerix (CMRXResearch Report) and ContraFect (CFRXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Chimerix (CMRX)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Chimerix, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.72, close to its 52-week high of $3.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 57.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Chimerix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50.

ContraFect (CFRX)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan maintained a Buy rating on ContraFect today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 45.7% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ContraFect is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

