Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS), Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) and PolyPid (NASDAQ: PYPD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CHF Solutions (CHFS – Research Report), Aptose Biosciences (APTO – Research Report) and PolyPid (PYPD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

CHF Solutions (CHFS)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on CHF Solutions yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.02, close to its 52-week low of $5.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 44.8% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Sensus Healthcare, and Venus Concept.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CHF Solutions with a $20.00 average price target.

Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Aptose Biosciences, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.23.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 48.8% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Aptose Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.57, a 128.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

PolyPid (PYPD)

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.6% and a 42.2% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PolyPid with a $23.00 average price target.

