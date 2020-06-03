June 3, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI), Y-Mabs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ChemoCentryx (CCXIResearch Report), Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMABResearch Report) and Summit Therapeutics (SMMTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.95, close to its 52-week high of $63.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 59.4% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Homology Medicines.

ChemoCentryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.17, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report issued on May 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Y-Mabs Therapeutics (YMAB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Y-Mabs Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.37, close to its 52-week high of $43.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 49.0% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Y-Mabs Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.00, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Summit Therapeutics today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 43.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Summit Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

