Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CKPT), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report) and Sesen Bio (SESN – Research Report).

Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Checkpoint Therapeutics, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 46.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Checkpoint Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on Inovio Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 41.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inovio Pharmaceuticals is a Hold with an average price target of $15.71, representing a 47.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $12.00 price target.

Sesen Bio (SESN)

In a report released yesterday, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sesen Bio, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 42.3% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Sesen Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.42.

