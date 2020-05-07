May 7, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Celyad (NASDAQ: CYAD) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Celyad (CYADResearch Report) and Ovid Therapeutics (OVIDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Celyad (CYAD)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Celyad, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.92.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 52.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celyad with a $28.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.2% and a 30.5% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovid Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019