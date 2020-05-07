Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Celyad (NASDAQ: CYAD) and Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Celyad (CYAD – Research Report) and Ovid Therapeutics (OVID – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Celyad (CYAD)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Celyad, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.92.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 52.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Celyad with a $28.50 average price target.

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Ovid Therapeutics today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.2% and a 30.5% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovid Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

