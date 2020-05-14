Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cel-Sci (NYSE MKT: CVM), Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ: HTGM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cel-Sci (CVM – Research Report), Akero Therapeutics (AKRO – Research Report) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cel-Sci (CVM)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cel-Sci, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 36.8% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Miragen Therapeutics, and Can-Fite BioPharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cel-Sci.

Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Akero Therapeutics today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 44.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Akero Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.50, representing a 57.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on HTG Molecular Diagnostics, with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.36, close to its 52-week low of $0.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 43.8% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Stealth Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HTG Molecular Diagnostics with a $1.10 average price target.

