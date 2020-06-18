June 18, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cara Therapeutics (CARAResearch Report) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Cara Therapeutics today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 42.9% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cara Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.19, close to its 52-week high of $17.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 53.3% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Protagonist Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

