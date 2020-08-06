Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cantel Medical (CMD – Research Report) and Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cantel Medical (CMD)

Needham analyst Michael Matson assigned a Buy rating to Cantel Medical today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 61.0% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Cantel Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.91, close to its 52-week high of $17.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 47.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Autolus Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.29, which is a 63.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Truist Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.