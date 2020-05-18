May 18, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE MKT: CANF) and CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANFResearch Report) and CareDx (CDNAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Can-Fite BioPharma today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.84, close to its 52-week low of $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 37.4% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Can-Fite BioPharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

CareDx (CDNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 44.9% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CareDx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00.

