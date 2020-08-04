August 4, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR), Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) and SI-Bone (NASDAQ: SIBN)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Bruker (BRKRResearch Report), Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTIResearch Report) and SI-Bone (SIBNResearch Report).

Bruker (BRKR)

Citigroup analyst Patrick B Donnelly maintained a Hold rating on Bruker today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Donnelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 68.9% success rate. Donnelly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

Bruker has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.13, which is a -6.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Karyopharm Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 51.4% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, and MacroGenics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Karyopharm Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $32.56, representing a 97.3% upside. In a report issued on July 20, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

SI-Bone (SIBN)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on SI-Bone today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 69.2% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Baxter International, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SI-Bone with a $23.00 average price target, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

