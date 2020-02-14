February 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bristol Myers (NYSE: BMY) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bristol Myers (BMYResearch Report) and Exelixis (EXELResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bristol Myers (BMY)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.56, close to its 52-week high of $68.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.8% and a 38.5% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $69.20 average price target.

Exelixis (EXEL)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Exelixis on February 11. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 73.7% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Seattle Genetics, and Beyondspring.

Exelixis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.13, representing a 24.4% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

