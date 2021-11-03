Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO), Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO – Research Report), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX – Research Report) and Quest Diagnostics (DGX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma on August 12 and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 45.6% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

BridgeBio Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $83.80, which is a 62.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Leerink Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

JonesTrading analyst Soumit Roy maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics on October 6 and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $167.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 45.0% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Monopar Therapeutics Inc, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirati Therapeutics with a $217.13 average price target, which is a 32.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 22, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $202.00 price target.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

In a report issued on October 21, Ann Hynes from Mizuho Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Quest Diagnostics, with a price target of $166.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $144.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 65.2% success rate. Hynes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, TCR2 Therapeutics, and Molina Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Quest Diagnostics with a $160.20 average price target, implying an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

