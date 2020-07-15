July 15, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC), Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) and Inmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMCResearch Report), Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCAResearch Report) and Inmune Bio (INMBResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 46.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blueprint Medicines with a $95.64 average price target, which is a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $106.00 price target.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Verrica Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.47, close to its 52-week low of $6.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 46.3% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals with a $19.00 average price target, representing a 141.7% upside. In a report issued on June 30, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Inmune Bio (INMB)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Inmune Bio, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 33.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inmune Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.67, which is an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

