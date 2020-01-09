January 9, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC), SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX) and Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ: KIN)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMCResearch Report), SCYNEXIS (SCYXResearch Report) and Kindred Biosciences (KINResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 50.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.44, a 25.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on SCYNEXIS today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 54.8% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SCYNEXIS with a $4.63 average price target, which is a 392.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth maintained a Buy rating on Kindred Biosciences today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.6% and a 38.3% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals, and ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Kindred Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

