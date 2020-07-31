July 31, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMCResearch Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFORResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 43.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.09, representing a 37.1% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 35.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.40, representing a 131.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019