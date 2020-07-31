Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC – Research Report) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 43.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.09, representing a 37.1% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 35.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

X4 Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.40, representing a 131.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.