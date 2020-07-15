Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) and Neurocrine (NASDAQ: NBIX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC – Research Report) and Neurocrine (NBIX – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Lawson from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Blueprint Medicines, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Lawson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 47.5% success rate. Lawson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Springworks Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Blueprint Medicines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.14.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released yesterday, Carter Gould from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Neurocrine, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.12, close to its 52-week high of $136.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Gould is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 36.5% success rate. Gould covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acceleron Pharma, Gilead Sciences, and Merck & Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $129.93 average price target, implying a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $135.00 price target.

