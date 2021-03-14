Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE), Cytosorbents (NASDAQ: CTSO) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report), Cytosorbents (CTSO – Research Report) and Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar reiterated a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio on March 10. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 58.0% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluebird Bio with a $42.92 average price target, representing a 34.2% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

Cytosorbents (CTSO)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Cytosorbents on March 10 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 67.7% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Johnson & Johnson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytosorbents is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00, representing a 64.7% upside. In a report issued on March 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics on March 10 and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.00, close to its 52-week high of $31.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 53.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Protagonist Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.25, which is a 34.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

