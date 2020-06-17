June 17, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE), Centene (NYSE: CNC) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bluebird Bio (BLUEResearch Report), Centene (CNCResearch Report) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report issued on June 12, Biren Amin from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $124.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Amin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Amin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Bluebird Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.36, a 65.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 28, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

Centene (CNC)

In a report issued on June 12, David Windley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Centene, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Windley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 73.9% success rate. Windley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as West Pharmaceutical Services, Molina Healthcare, and Syneos Health.

Centene has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.88, representing a 38.6% upside. In a report issued on June 12, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $90.00 price target.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals on June 12 and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $275.01, close to its 52-week high of $295.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 52.3% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axovant Gene Therapies, Acorda Therapeutics, and Gilead Sciences.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $290.00, an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

