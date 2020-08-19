August 19, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRIX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bluebird Bio (BLUEResearch Report) and Nurix Therapeutics (NRIXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report issued on August 5, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 55.1% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluebird Bio with a $105.08 average price target, which is a 69.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $111.00 price target.

