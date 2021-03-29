March 29, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) and Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ: IMCR)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bluebird Bio (BLUEResearch Report) and Immunocore Holdings (IMCRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

In a report released today, Biren Amin from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Bluebird Bio, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.98, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Amin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 45.6% success rate. Amin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Gracell Biotechnologies, Bicycle Therapeutics, and Kadmon Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluebird Bio with a $44.75 average price target, representing a 49.3% upside. In a report released today, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Immunocore Holdings (IMCR)

Jefferies analyst Michael Yee maintained a Buy rating on Immunocore Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 50.7% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Immunocore Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.33.

