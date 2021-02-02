February 2, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BDTX), Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTXResearch Report), Sesen Bio (SESNResearch Report) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Shu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 73.7% success rate. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcus Biosciences, Alnylam Pharma, and Cue Biopharma.

Black Diamond Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.50, which is a 106.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 18, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Sesen Bio (SESN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Sesen Bio yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.75, close to its 52-week high of $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 49.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sesen Bio with a $3.63 average price target.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Argus Research analyst David Toung reiterated a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson on January 28 and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $162.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Toung is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Toung covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, AmerisourceBergen, and Novartis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Johnson & Johnson with a $188.67 average price target, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $183.00 price target.

