March 10, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bioxcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) and SI-Bone (NASDAQ: SIBN)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAIResearch Report) and SI-Bone (SIBNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni reiterated a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 40.8% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bioxcel Therapeutics with a $75.67 average price target, representing a 163.0% upside. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

SI-Bone (SIBN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on SI-Bone yesterday and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.48, close to its 52-week low of $14.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 46.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Obalon Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SI-Bone is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.00, a 58.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

