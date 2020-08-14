August 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Bioxcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAIResearch Report) and InMode (INMDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bioxcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

In a report released yesterday, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Bioxcel Therapeutics, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 45.8% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bioxcel Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

InMode (INMD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on InMode yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 50.4% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

InMode has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.67, representing a 37.0% upside. In a report issued on August 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019