Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BioNTech SE (BNTX – Research Report), Veru (VERU – Research Report) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS – Research Report).

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE today and set a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $339.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 35.9% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

BioNTech SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $373.14.

Veru (VERU)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Veru, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 50.9% and a 50.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veru is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Syros Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.98, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 49.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Syros Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00, representing a 247.6% upside. In a report issued on September 9, Brookline Capital Markets also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

