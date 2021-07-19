Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BioNTech SE (BNTX – Research Report) and Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE – Research Report).

BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Hold rating on BioNTech SE, with a price target of $194.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $231.47, close to its 52-week high of $252.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 31.7% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

BioNTech SE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $189.57.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Sorrento Therapeutics today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.2% and a 32.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Sorrento Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

